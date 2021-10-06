Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. 205,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,874. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 222.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.