Dexlab Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (DXL)

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Dexlab has a total market cap of $20.08 million and approximately $680,980.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dexlab has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00058292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00131065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,366.86 or 0.99724990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.19 or 0.06442405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

