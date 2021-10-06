Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.50

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 42230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$554.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

