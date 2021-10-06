Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $8.67 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $1,652.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001801 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,634,149 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.