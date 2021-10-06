Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE DSX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $549.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

