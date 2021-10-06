DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSRLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $238.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.38.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

