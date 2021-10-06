Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) PT Set at $18.41 by Fundamental Research

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) received a $18.41 price target from Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 394.89% from the company’s previous close.

EQOS traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 42,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,591. Diginex has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Get Diginex alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 435.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.