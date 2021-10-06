Digital Insurance Token Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $925,509.78 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.17 or 0.00526317 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

