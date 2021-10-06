Digital World Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) Quiet Period To End on October 13th

Digital World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 13th. Digital World Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ DWACU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.