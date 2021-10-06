DigitalBits Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $347.84 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00332845 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.