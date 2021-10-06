Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 70,107 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $178,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.83. 20,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $632.89 and a 200-day moving average of $558.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

