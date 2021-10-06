Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Iron Mountain worth $180,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 414,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $8,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 46,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

