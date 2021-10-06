Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 148,753 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.39% of Assured Guaranty worth $186,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

