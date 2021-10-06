Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.80% of DXC Technology worth $176,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 687,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 25,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

