Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.98% of Sensata Technologies worth $181,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 534,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 5,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

