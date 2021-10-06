Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.31% of Old Republic International worth $176,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,050,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,485,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 178,360 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

