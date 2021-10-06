Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.47% of People’s United Financial worth $181,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

