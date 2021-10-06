Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,790,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 81,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.36% of Sanmina worth $186,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 923,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. 2,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,849. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

