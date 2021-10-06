Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.56% of Independent Bank Group worth $177,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.9% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. 1,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,592. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

