Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $173.34 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Stryker worth $173,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.90. 23,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.02. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.