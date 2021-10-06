Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $174.06 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $174,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $289.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average is $256.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.