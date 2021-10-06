Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.12 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,496 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.11% of Washington Federal worth $175,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 301.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Washington Federal by 22.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 218,481 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 30.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 258,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,213. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

