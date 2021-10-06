Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $178.64 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.85% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $178,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,091. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

