Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $182.47 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of KB Financial Group worth $182,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,692,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $15,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 210,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $7,810,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,490. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

