Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $184.20 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.12% of Murphy Oil worth $184,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 64,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

