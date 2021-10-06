Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $175,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 74.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 119,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,345. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

