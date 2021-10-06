Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.84% of Simmons First National worth $185,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 5,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.