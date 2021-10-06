Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,539,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.31% of Qurate Retail worth $177,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,479. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.