Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of CRH worth $183,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

CRH stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 7,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,017. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

