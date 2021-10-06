Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 316,367 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,367 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.40% of Avnet worth $175,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 6,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

