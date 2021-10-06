Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,880 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of Advance Auto Parts worth $176,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 37.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

