Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,882 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,495,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $174,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. 17,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,927. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

