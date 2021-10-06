Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 201,538 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201,538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.25% of Diodes worth $188,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 96.1% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $715,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth $206,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,668. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

