Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 546,850 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 546,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of CF Industries worth $186,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 200,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

