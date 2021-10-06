Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 754,484 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 754,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of WestRock worth $175,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WestRock by 190.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WestRock by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. 45,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. WestRock has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

