Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 84,444 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.29% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $177,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. 92,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.