Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.56% of Diodes worth $20,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Diodes by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.81. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.