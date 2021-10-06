Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $26.95. 3,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 19.51% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.