Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.07 and last traded at $247.90. Approximately 224,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 311,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.33.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares’s stock is set to split on Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

