Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Up 0.7%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 1,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

