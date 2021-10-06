DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of DLO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. 11,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.