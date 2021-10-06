DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Decreased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,813 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of DocuSign worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.23. The company had a trading volume of 212,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,314. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of -307.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.