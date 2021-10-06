Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dolby Laboratories worth $30,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,134. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

