Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Update

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
UFS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. Domtar has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.
About Domtar
Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.
