Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Update

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UFS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. Domtar has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Domtar by 65.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 71,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 19.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

