Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Price Target Raised to C$0.98 at Fundamental Research

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.47 to C$0.98 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 216.13% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DBG stock remained flat at $C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.50 million and a PE ratio of -23.85. Doubleview Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.18.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

