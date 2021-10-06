Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Price Target Raised to C$0.98 at Fundamental Research

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.47 to C$0.98 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 216.13% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of DBG stock remained flat at $C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.50 million and a PE ratio of -23.85. Doubleview Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.18.
About Doubleview Gold
