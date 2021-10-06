Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Douglas Dynamics worth $33,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 444,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

