Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 2.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.92 and last traded at $80.40. Approximately 10,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,954,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $66,115,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

