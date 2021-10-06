Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRETF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

