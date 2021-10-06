DREP [old] (DREP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00228466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00101875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011474 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.