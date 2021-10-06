Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.24% of Driven Brands worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,979,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,933. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.
DRVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.
In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
