Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.24% of Driven Brands worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,979,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,933. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.